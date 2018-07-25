Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is holding at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Air support worked the southeast flank of the fire and 33 firefighters were on scene throughout Tuesday, but there were no night crews due to the dangerous terrain.

Winds were anticipated to gust from 10 to 45 km/hr, which, according to BC Wildfire Service would push the blaze away from Kelowna and structures.

Increased smoke near the Okanagan Mountain Park fire did appear as the week got underway, but it was due to a new smaller fire burning in an area previously untouched by the 2003 fire. Skimmer aircraft were able to quickly knock down that new, small fire.

Although smoke could be seen, it remained within the fire perimeter.

“This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an earlier update.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.