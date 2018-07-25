Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

The Goode Creek wildfire burning in Okanagan Mountain Park is holding at 577 hectares, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Air support worked the southeast flank of the fire and 33 firefighters were on scene throughout Tuesday, but there were no night crews due to the dangerous terrain.

RELATED: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

Winds were anticipated to gust from 10 to 45 km/hr, which, according to BC Wildfire Service would push the blaze away from Kelowna and structures.

Increased smoke near the Okanagan Mountain Park fire did appear as the week got underway, but it was due to a new smaller fire burning in an area previously untouched by the 2003 fire. Skimmer aircraft were able to quickly knock down that new, small fire.

READ MORE: OKANAGAN FIRES COULD BECOME FIRESTORMS

Although smoke could be seen, it remained within the fire perimeter.

“This fire is burning in an old burn. This makes it less likely to exhibit the extreme fire behavior consistent with big timber fuels,” said the BC Wildfire Service in an earlier update.

“The fire continues to burn up and away from the residences.”

Evacuation alerts for properties along Lakeshore Road were lifted Friday, July 20.

signature

Previous story
Campfire bans issued around B.C.
Next story
West Kelowna Mayor disappointed at lack of response to letter

Just Posted

Mount Eneas fire, near Peachland, grows slightly

The Mount Eneas wildfire burning near Peachland grew four hectares Tuesday

Okanagan Mountain Park fire sits at 577 hectares

There were no night crews working this blaze, due to the dangerous terrain.

West Kelowna Mayor disappointed at lack of response to letter

The Mayor’s five page letter was answered with a single paragraph

UPDATE: Okanagan Mountain fire holding at 577 hectares

There will be no overnight crews on this fire due to dangerous terrain

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Fires holding size while crews monitor new lightning strike spots

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and region as of Tuesday afternoon.

Update: Vehicles, out buildings burned in wildfire near Peachland

The event to join two wildfires near Peachland went successfully, said BC Wildfire Service

EU officials to meet Trump, wielding a $20-billion threat

The European Union is ready to put tariffs on $20 billion of American goods if Trump puts duties on car imports.

Boys rescued from Thai cave ordained at Buddhist temple

The 11 boys, ages 11 to 16, became Buddhist novices in a religious ceremony, while their 25-year-old coach was ordained as a monk.

Campfire bans issued around B.C.

The BC Wildfire Service is implementing bans in the Kamloops Fire Centre and the Southeast Fire Centre

UPDATE: Placer Mountain fire near Keremeos moving into burned area from 2017 fire

Several small fires are out, but Snowy Moutnain and Placer Mountain fires continue to grow

Police identify woman found dead near Coquihalla crash

Body found in ditch south of Merritt is that of a woman from the Northwest Territories

UPDATE: New fire spotted at Whip Creek

A small fire has sparked in the Whip Creek area approximately 12 km east of Kingfisher.

Immigrant women less likely to get breast cancer screening: B.C. study

BC Cancer researcher says access to a primary care physician can help

Coldstream man gets 18-month conditional sentence for standoff

Kelly Blake Torvik, 33, pleaded guilty to five charges stemming from the February incident

Most Read