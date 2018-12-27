Okanagan Notaries see decrease in first-time home buyers

Decrease blamed on stricter mortgage qualifications; rising interest rates

The B.C. Notaries Association reports a decrease in first-time buyers for 2018 and an increased reliance on financial support from parents to meet down payment requirements.

The 174 Notaries across B.C., including 13 across the Okanagan region, who responded to the December survey cited the impact of increased mortgage qualification restrictions and rising interest rates as the most significant hurdles for first-time buyers, followed by other issues such as lack of supply and the proposed speculation tax.

“While it’s great to see that many first-time buyers are finding ways to get their first home, increased restrictions and the potential for higher interest rates is making some cautious or decide to wait on the sidelines to amass more of a down payment,” said Daniel Boisvert, a Notary in Delta and president of B.C. Notaries Association.

RELATED: Seniors need to plan ahead for health care

Among the highlights of the Okanagan sector survey results:

• Half of participating Notaries reported a decrease in first-time buyer activity

• 77 per cent of Notaries report first-time home buyers are receiving help from family; 70 per cent say buyers are receiving less than 25 per cent of the down payment cost

• Increased mortgage restrictions, followed by rising interest rates and lack of supply are the top three factors impacting real estate

• Many Notaries reported more multi-family (condo and townhouse) development in their communities and ongoing interest from potential buyers from other regions

RELATED: Notaries bust home buying myths

When compared to the same question at the end of 2015, 57 per cent said first-time buyer clients were typically getting help and most (52 per cent) said that parents typically provide less than a quarter of the down payment amount.

“Our annual B.C. Notaries Association Real Estate Report offers important insights into our members’ knowledge and experience with real estate in communities all across B.C.,” added Jacqui Mendes, CEO of the B.C. Notaries Association.

“B.C. Notaries are highly-trained in both simple and complex real-estate transactions and provide conveyancing or other legal services on over 70 per cent of all residential real estate transactions province-wide.”

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. community gathers to remember sisters on one-year anniversay of their deaths

Just Posted

QUIZ: 20 questions to test your knowledge of B.C. news in 2018

How well do you know your provincial news? Take our #BCNewsQuiz and see how you score

Rockets return from break to face Kamloops

Rockets new player Alex Swetlikoff will make season debut

Kelowna RCMP look for suspect in alleged assault case

RCMP have released images of a suspect in hopes the public will be able to identify him

West Kelowna RCMP look for witnesses of hit and run

The woman sustained non-life threatening injuries

2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

Head to Okanagan College Centre for the second-annual Hitched Wedding and Events Affair brought to you by Black Press

Top videos for 2018: The Curtis Sagmoen case

Counting down the top videos stories for 2018 in the Okanagan and Shuswap

Okanagan Notaries see decrease in first-time home buyers

Decrease blamed on stricter mortgage qualifications; rising interest rates

B.C. community gathers to remember sisters on one-year anniversay of their deaths

Residents gathered to sing This Little Light of Mine in memory of Oak Bay sisters

Enbridge gets $14.7M federal refund over Northern Gateway pipeline project

The Northern Gateway pipeline was supposed to connect Alberta’s oilpatch to a port in Kitimat, B.C.

Kelowna Dawg gets down in Vernon for Dec. 31

Poppa Dawg will be onstage at the Vernon Jazz Club New Year’s Eve

B.C. salmon farm agreement a milestone for Indigenous rights

In 2018, province effectively surrenders authority over sites

There have been 1,380 overdose deaths in B.C. this year: Coroner

B.C. seeing four drug overdose deaths per day, according to latest data from January to November

Surveillance footage shows suspect in bank fire

RCMP release images from footage recovered from Shuswap Royal Bank blaze

B.C. puppy has big dreams of becoming an avalanche rescue dog

Chilko comes from a breeder that has eight other dogs in the Canadian Avalanche Rescue Dog Association

Most Read