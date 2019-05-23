Hillside Winery Bistro’s pastry chef Jalayne Jones won top honours at the 7th annual Chocolate Challenge in Vancouver. (Photo submitted)

Okanagan pastry chef wins top honours at Vancouver’s Chocolate Challenge

Jalayne Jones creation, ‘Beer & Pretzels’, won

There’s an award-winning B.C. chocolatier in town serving up delectable treats.

Hillside Winery Bistro’s pastry chef Jalayne Jones won top honours at the 7th annual Chocolate Challenge in Vancouver in May.

The event is a popular fundraiser that features creative chocolate creations.

Jones, a graduate of the Pastry Arts program at Okanagan College, was selected to represent the college by her instructor, Danny Capadouca.

Jones’ winning creation was called ‘Beer & Pretzels,’ which featured beer from Vice and Virtue Brewing Co. in Kelowna. A soft beer caramel with almond pretzel praline and Royal Decree milk chocolate ganache also won.

The achievement was especially sweet considering the competition, which included Vancouver’s top chocolatiers representing Thomas Haas, Chocolate Arts, Temper Chocolate & Pastry, Thierry Chocolates, Chez Christophe and Fairmont Pacific Rim.

Jones is creating mouth-watering desserts at Hillside Winery Bistro on Naramata Road. It is open for lunch and dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kelowna fundraiser returns to support African grandmothers
Next story
Hundreds of homeowners angered over proposed development on WFN land

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: rain, clouds, thunderstorms and flash floods

Environment Canada forecasts dreadful weather for Thursday

Kelowna thrill-seeker returns to rally racing

Mark Jennings-Bates is back behind the wheel at Rocky Mountain Rally this weekend

Kelowna fundraiser returns to support African grandmothers

The 2019 Stride to Turn the Tide walk is June 1

Semi-annual Trunk Sale returns Saturday

Regional District Waste Reduction Office hosts semi-annual Trunk Sale

Registration is open for the Okanagan’s largest outdoor cycling class

The 13th annual YMCA of Okanagan Cycle for Strong Kids event will take place on May 26

Hundreds of homeowners angered over proposed development on WFN land

Westbank First Nation are seeking to rezone Lot 348-3 from low density to high density area

Trudeau visits Kamloops

Justin Trudeau met with the Kamloops mayor and First Nations

Crews fight fire with fire to keep blaze from northern Alberta town

The wildfire now covers some 920 square kilometres

Man in B.C. charged with murder and arson in 2016 New Brunswick death

He is charged in the death of 71-year-old Lucille Maltais, who was found inside a burned down home

Young Vernon melanoma survivor speaks out about sun danger

World Melanoma Day is recognized every May to highlight the growing prevalence of malignant melanoma.

Improve your life and theirs, adopt a cat from the BC SPCA

The BC SPCA holds an adult cat adoption promotion

Okanagan pastry chef wins top honours at Vancouver’s Chocolate Challenge

Jalayne Jones creation, ‘Beer & Pretzels’, won

Black bear spotted near Salmon Arm elementary school

The bear was sighted at around 4 p.m. after school was out

Multiple black bear sightings in residential area near Okanagan elementary

Pictures of the bear have been posted on the Armstrong Community Forum frequently

Most Read