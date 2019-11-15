Inspirational humorist and disability culture advocate David Roche presents his “Generosity Made Me” to Okanagan philanthropists on National Philanthropy Day in Kelowna on Nov. 15. (Photo: Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Okanagan philanthropists treated to moving speech on National Philanthropy Day

David Roche shared his message to the Association of Fundraising Professionals and non-profits

Okanagan philanthropists were celebrated in Kelowna on Friday.

National Philanthropy Day invited local non-profits and the fundraising community to special guest and inspirational speaker David Roche at the Coast Capri Hotel.

In a day where the non-profit community comes together to celebrate the positive impact of giving financially or by volunteer support, Roche shared his message “Generosity Made Me”.

The story explains how Roche overcame his physical disability and became a travelling pioneer of disability culture with speaking events at over 250 schools in Canada, while recognizing philanthropic and generous communities like the Okanagan.

“I’m not here to tell you anything new at all,” said Roche of the generosity in the Okanagan.

“But I hope that I will remind you of things that you may already know and things you may need to be reminded of and I hope that I will encourage you, because you deserve that.”

READ MORE: Central Okanagan reaches for the stars with proposed dark sky preserve

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The 75-year-old has toured across the world with speeches in New Zealand, Russia and across North America. His message of self-love, self-confidence and overcoming his own personal insecurities, including his vascular malformation which he wears proudly in his smile, have been detailed in books and films.

Roche said that he believes that without generosity and philanthropy, which he describes as the love of mankind, his message of overcoming adversity, be it physical or mental, would be near impossible and that his message wouldn’t be able to help others.

His message received a standing ovation from Okanagan philanthropists and non-profits including the BC SPCA, the Central Okanagan Hospice Association, the KGH Foundation and many more.

Roche was invited to Kelowna by the Okanagan chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) and the event was sponsored by the Central Okanagan Foundation.

More information on Roche can be found here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse
Next story
Syilx language program comes to West Kelowna

Just Posted

Owner of Lake Country’s controversial Airport Inn charged with assault

Raif Fleihan was charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breach of recognizance

Okanagan philanthropists treated to moving speech on National Philanthropy Day

David Roche shared his message to the Association of Fundraising Professionals and non-profits

Mission Creek Regional Park in Kelowna partially closed on Saturday

Portions will be closed while crews finish paving accessible pathway

Kelowna mother looking for 14-year-old daughter

Trinity Erickson has been missing since Friday morning

Central Okanagan reaches for the stars with proposed dark sky preserve

The dark sky preserve would be located in Johns Family Nature Conservancy Regional Park

Syilx language program comes to West Kelowna

The course was first offered in Penticton

B.C. taxi drivers no longer exempt from wearing a seatbelt

Before, taxi drivers were allowed to forego a seatbelt when driving under 70 kilometres an hour

Smelly situation sniffed out at Okanagan courthouse

Call of propane smell turns out to be sewer

Car dash covered in papers not an excuse for speeding, Delta police warn

After pulling driver over for speeding, police found his speedometer blocked by a stack of papers

Vancouver police officer charged with sexual assault in apparent off-duty incident

Jagraj Roger Berar, 51, of Surrey, charged in incident alleged to have happened in Whistler

CN Rail confirms job cuts as weakening economy cuts into freight volumes

Railroad also said it was affected by a slowdown in the B.C.’s forestry sector

Port Alberni mom takes school district to court over Indigenous smudging, prayer in class

Candice Servatius, who is an evangelical Christian, is suing School District 70

Vernon Winter Carnival right around the corner

Tickets to go on sale Dec. 6

Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Retail prices off-putting to some, but businesses finding supportive clientele

Most Read