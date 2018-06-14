Kelowna Flying Club member gives airplane inspection lesson to Kids Aviation Program participants. Photo: Kelowna Flying Club

Okanagan pilots share joy of flying

Kelowna Flying Club to give free airplane rides to more than 200 kids

More than 200 Okanagan kids are expected to take advantage of an opportunity to have a free airplane flight with a Kelowna Flying Club pilot.

Youth between the ages of 8 and 17 are invited to take flight through the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association’s Kids Aviation Program, a motivational exercise to help encourage young people to take up an interest in flying.

Participants will get the chance to have a close-up look at aircraft on the ground and attend a short ground school session where they will learn about the airplanes and ask questions about aviation and flying.

Pilots will demonstrate how to prepare for each flight with a pre-flight walk around highlighting on safety aspects of their flight before take-off.

Then they will take to the skies and cruise over the valley before experiencing landing and shut down.

It’s a fun-filled event for the entire family with food and refreshments available for purchase from Mission Lions Club and a Shave Ice Truck.

Other activities will include aviation-related exhibits, displays and activities. Participating exhibitors include Medevac, Search and Rescue, RCMP, charter aircraft, a Flight School, Face Painting, a Kiddie Plane Train and Kidz Korner.

The event takes place Saturday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Kelowna Flying Club, 6135 Airport Way (Apron 3) at Kelowna International Airport.

For more information email c4k@kelownaflyingclub.com.

