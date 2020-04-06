Owners of the Motoplex Speedway in Spallumcheen are applying to the township to rezone the property to industrial use and change the official community plan designation. No events have been held at the once-popular speedway in four years. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

No events have been run at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway in four years, mainly due to legal action

The checkered flag may have officially been waved for the final time at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway.

Owners of the property, Okanagan Aggregates Ltd., have applied to Spallumcheen council to amend the official community plan land use designation of the property from commercial to general industrial and to rezone the property from comprehensive commercial – automotive vehicle racetrack and transportation facility to general industrial.

The 12.59-hectare property on the west side of Highway 97, about a kilometre north of the intersection with Westside Road, is developed as an automotive racetrack complete with grandstand and lights for evening races. There have also been concerts held at the facility, most notably John Fogerty of Creedence Clearwater Revival fame in July 2011, and the Sturgis North Motorcycle and Music Festival in July 2012.

However, the facility has not been active for the past four years due mainly to noise concerns from a neighbouring community on the east side of the highway, and legal decisions.

READ MORE: Fight to save Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway revs up

READ MORE: Courts dismiss appeal from developer of Lawrence Heights

“Having concluded that racing and related events are not a viable fit in the neighbourhood, the property owner has proposed to rezone and redevelop the property for general industrial use,” said planners Marnie Skobalski and Greg Routley in a multi-page report to township council.

The triangular-shaped property is bordered on the south and west sides by Okanagan Indian Reserve No. 1 and the east side by Highway 97.The property is generally flat, the north part of the property is vacant and the south part is developed as the track with grandstand and lights.

If successful with its application, Okanagan Aggregate Ltd. proposes to develop the property for industrial use and is considering three potential options: retain the property as a single industrial lot, define leasable areas within the existing lot, or apply to subdivide the property. There is also the possibility of selling the property.

Township staff is recommending first reading be given but that second reading of the bylaw amendments be withheld until the applicant has provided a report regarding water supply, stormwater management and aquifer protection.

Council will hear the application and consider first reading of the bylaw amendments at Monday’s regular meeting (7 p.m., April 6, township chambers).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto racing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire
Next story
Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

Just Posted

Kelowna DJ gets shoutout from John Krasinski for ‘intellectual property heist’

DJ Stephen Keppler was accused and lauded for his appropriation of John Krasinski’s Some Good News

Kelowna man arrested for driving alleged stolen vehicle

The incident occurred on April 2 just after 2:30 p.m.

West Kelowna firefighters knockdown RV fire

The incident occurred just after 3 p.m. on Ross Road in West Kelowna on April 6

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Kelowna Rockets?

This quiz challenges the knowledge of those who claim to be the biggest Rockets fans

Weekly roundup: COVID-19 outbreak at West Kelowna business, energy sector destroyed, 70-year-old man charged after shots fired

A look at the top stories of the week

As 240K apply for emergency benefit, Trudeau says aid coming for Canadians left behind

Canada Emergency Response Benefit provides $2,000 per month

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Wearing non-medical masks can stop spread of COVID-19 before symptoms start: Tam

Health officials had previously not recommended wearing them

Businesses advised to prepare for federal, B.C. COVID-19 assistance

Canada Revenue Agency portal expected to open this week

Bars, cannabis sector eligible for $40B credit program from government bank

Applicants must go through their own banks to access the program

Immunocompromised community call for more options to get groceries during COVID-19

One woman has decided to build a greenhouse to ensure she is able to access food throughout pandemic

Morning Start: Did you know potato chips cause more weight gain than any other food??

Your morning start for Monday, April 6

BC Ferries to bring in health checks as feds restrict marine travel due to COVID-19

Measures announced Sunday came into effect Monday

Okanagan racetrack owners apply for property rezoning

No events have been run at Spallumcheen’s Motoplex Speedway in four years, mainly due to legal action

Most Read