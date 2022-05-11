Okanagan Rail Trail access point to close while upgrades are installed

Work required to install shade structures on the Okanagan Rail Trail will result in a full closure of the KM0 Gateway to the access ramp near West Kal Road starting Monday, May 16, 2022. (RDNO photo)

KM0 Gateway in Coldstream to fully close May 16, expected to reopen in time for long weekend

A section of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be closed for several days as a trail development project hits the next stage.

The KM0 Gateway Project has entered Phase 2, which will involve installing shade structures, seating areas, interpretive signage and trail information at the trail’s northernmost access point in Coldstream.

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) worked with the Okanagan Indian Band (OKIB) and Friends of the Okanagan Rail Trail to develop a nature-focused design for the gateway, with features inspired by local Indigenous communities.

The Phase 2 work will require a full closure of the KM0 Gateway to the access ramp near West Kal Road. The work will begin Monday, May 16, at 7 a.m. and is expected to wrap up by 5 p.m. Friday, May 20 — in time for the May long weekend.

Thru traffic won’t be allowed because there will be heavy equipment in use, and concrete trucks regularly coming to and from the site. The trailhead also won’t open up in the evenings.

In the meantime, the trail can be accessed via the West Kal parking access. Signage will be posted to notify users about the construction.

“We understand that this temporarily disrupts users accessing the trail off of College Way, but will do our best to complete the work in a timely manner,” said Ian Wilson, RDNO general manager of strategic and community services. “This work is a part of our long-term plan for the KM0 Gateway and is another step towards the completion of Phase 2 for this amazing and interpretive project.”

Phase 1 of the project involved restoring the adjacent land using native plants and grasses, while Phase 3 will see the development of a hilltop viewpoint.

The trailhead is called Little Head of the Lake (K’ək’maplqs), which is the Syilx common name.

