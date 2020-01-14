Okanagan Rail Trail Run to be bigger and better with new location

The run is slated to happen on May. 9, 2020

It might be the dead of winter, but the Okanagan Rail Trail Run has already sold more than half its tickets.

According to event organizers, more than 6o per cent of tickets have already been sold for the race, which will be held on May. 9.

This year the Okanagan Rail Trail Run will have runners jog from Oyama to Kalamalka Lake to help raise funds to improve the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Holly Firkman, the race director, said she organized the race to create an aesthetically beautiful run along the Okanagan Rail Trail.

Last year, the run was held at Kekuli Bay in Vernon and included 120 runners, selling out in two days. This time around, the new location starting from the Oyama boat launch will allow for a capacity of 500 runners.

“We really wanted this to be a regional run that captures the audience from Vernon all the way to Kelowna,” said Firkman.

“The biggest thing I’m looking forward to is that 80 per cent of this run is overlooking two different lakes, Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake. It’s just stunning. It’s a world-class location.”

The run’s half marathon will follow a course along the Okanagan Rail Trail along Wood Lake and Kalamalka Lake. Runners will start by heading west along the northern side of Wood Lake before crossing Oyama Road and then heading north along Kalamalka Lake. Runners will then return just south of Kekuli Bay along the same route.

The five kilometre and 10 km course is a mini version of the half marathon.

“People can walk or run at as a less professional runner in the five km and with the half marathon we’ve hired a professional timer so the runners can use the run for points towards future marathons,” said Firkman.

Awards will be given to the top three overall men and the top three overall women in each of the half marathon, 10 km and five km runs. A $500 prize will be awarded to both the top male and female in each race.

The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., the 10 km begins at 7:45 and the 5 km at 8 a.m.

Early bird prices start at $45 but ends at midnight on Jan. 14.

Tickets can be purchased on the Okanagan Rail Trail Run website.

