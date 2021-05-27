Okanagan Rail Trail washroom open for business in Coldstream

New facility open to public 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. complete with water station for pets

The Okanagan Rail trail washroom facility near West Kal Road in Coldstream is now open for business. (RDNO)

The washroom facility complete with a water station for four-legged friends near West Kal Road in Coldstream is now open to serve those who’ve gotta go while on the Okanagan Rail Trail.

The project, which came in around $220,000, was completed and the Regional District of North Okanagan announced it was open to the public on May 20 in a social media post.

The facility is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

In February, the facility was targeted by vandals. The graffiti had to be removed by the regional district.

