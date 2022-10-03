Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Coroners and Oliver RCMP are investigating after two bodies found in a trailer Oct. 1. (File photo)

Okanagan RCMP investigate after 2 found dead in a travel trailer

Not many details being revealed but the deaths are suspicious, said police

The Oliver RCMP along with the BC Coroner’s Service are investigating the deaths of two people found inside a travel trailer.

On Oct. 1, at around 9 a.m., Oliver RCMP attended to a call where they found two people deceased inside a trailer parked on a rural property near Secrest Hill Road. The deaths are being considered suspicious, said Penticton RCMP.

The RCMP’s general investigations unit, Forensic Identification Services along with the BC Coroner’s Service are participating in the investigation.

Police are revealing little information about the incident.

The investigation is on-going, and an update may be provided when further details can be released, said Penticton RCMP Const. James Grandy.

More to come.

READ MORE: Two burned bodies found near Penticton gun range

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Man convicted 33 times arrested in Kelowna for alleged break and enter
Next story
Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested

Just Posted

Rockets forward Adam Kydd scores one of his two goals in a 5-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Oct. 1, 2022. (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)
Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

Isaiah Ellis-Dickson. (RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP look to find missing man who needs medication

(File photo)
Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested

West Kelowna council candidates answer questions at a forum hosted by the Greater Westside Board of Trade on Oct. 2, 2022 at the Lion’s Hall (Brittany Webster - West K News)
West Kelowna candidates talk housing, transportation, infrastructure at Sunday’s forum