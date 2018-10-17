If keys are recognized, contact Cst. Beaulieu at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-24211.. (Photo contributed)

Okanagan RCMP look for owners of various keys located during arrest

RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found at the arrest of suspects in a stolen vehicle.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek to reunite the owners of various keys found during the arrest of three suspects in a stolen vehicle.

On Oct. 10, just after 2 p.m., the Vernon RCMP Prolific Offender Unit located a suspected stolen vehicle in the 3000 block of 29th, Avenue in Vernon. Officers quickly converged on the stolen Honda CRV that was originally reported stolen out of Salmon Arm. Three occupants were arrested.

A 39-year-old male, 50-year-old male and a 27-year-old female, all known to police, were arrested without incident and taken into police custody. Upon search of the vehicle, officers located what appeared to be a significant amount of stolen property.

“In particular of interest to the police was a box full of keys that we believe to be stolen and are now searching for the rightful owners,” said Const. Kelly Brett. “Often keys are stolen out of cars, garages and personal belongings and can be costly having to get home, business or vehicle keys re-cut and or replacing door locks.”

Suspect Louis Mcilvenna, 39, has now been charged with possession of property obtained by crime, possession of identification documents and theft of credit card. Lexa Owen, 27, has also been charged with possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with a condition of an undertaking. The other passenger, a 50-year-old Vernon male, was released from custody and faces no further charges.

If you recognize any of the keys shown in the photo below, please contact Const. Beaulieu at 250-545-7171 and reference file #2018-24211.

