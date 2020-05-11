Okanagan RCMP on-scene at city public works yard

Vernon police investigating information received about the location; no other details at this time

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP are on-scene Monday, May 11, at the City of Vernon public works yard off 48th Avenue, investigation information they received related to the scene, but are not releasing details at this time. (Photo submitted)

The City of Vernon’s public works yard off 48th Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road has a police presence about it Monday afternoon, May 11.

One witness said police officers in vests were standing by the entrance, and several police vehicles were on-scene.

Cpl. Tania Finn, media relations officer for the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP, said in an email to The Morning Star the RCMP is “currently investigating the information we received with regards to that location. We will not be releasing any details at this time.”

