Okanagan RCMP seek assault suspect

Police release sketch of hooded male suspect in connection with assault at Vernon park Nov. 26, 2020

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a forensic artist’s sketch of a hooded male suspect believed to be involved in an assault on a woman walking her dog in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. (RCMP photo)

With the help of a forensic artist, Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP have released a composite sketch of a male suspect involved in a stranger assault in Polson Park on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the victim was walking her dog on a footpath in Polson Park when she was approached by a man. The man allegedly struck the victim, knocking her to the ground, where he continued to assault her. The victim fought back and was able to fend off the attack causing the suspect to flee the area.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, approximately 5-foot-1o, slender build, short or balding hair, no facial hair, with a raspy voice. The suspect had a pale complexion, a gaunt face, and prominent facial bones. He was wearing a grey hoodie and grey sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have given a ride to a person of this description from Vernon to Kamloops in the late afternoon or evening of Nov. 26, 2020.

If you are able to identify the suspect in the sketch or have information related to the incident and have not already spoken to investigators, please contact Const Brian Foster of the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP Serious Crimes Unit at (250) 545-7171.

READ MORE: Public warned after woman assaulted in Vernon’s Polson Park


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Safety barriers en route to Okanagan highways
Next story
Cold weather shelter opens in Penticton for those experiencing homelessness

Just Posted

A rendering of one of the newly approved Central Green buildings. (Contributed)
Kelowna’s Central Green project final 2 buildings given thumbs-up

New buildings set to contain 214 units, bringing Central Green to a total of 748 homes across its six buildings

Photo MCG
3 more deaths in Interior Health region over weekend

Over the weekend, Interior Health reported a total of 161 COVID-19 cases

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub will be closed until further notice. (McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy's Brewpub)
Kelowna bowling centre closed due to COVID-19 exposure

The McCurdy Bowling Centre and Freddy’s Brewpub will be closed until further notice

Brita Colero was skiing at SilverStar Resort near Vernon Jan. 9 when an accident left her a paraplegic. The community has rallied behind the Lake Country woman, raising more than $211,000 toward expenses. (GoFundMe)
Community response to injured Lake Country woman overwhelming

More than $211K raised for Brita Colero, severely injured in skiing accident Jan. 9, and family

(Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Pedestrian stuck by vehicle on Rutland Road

The incident happened about 6:30 p.m. Sunday

A man wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 walks past paper hearts on the windows of a community centre, in Burnaby, B.C., on Sunday, February 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Henry says COVID vaccine supply to increase in February; total cases top 70,000

154,496 people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine

A supporter holds a poster of missing woman, Shaelene Bell, as family speaks with media at the end of McSween Road in Chilliwack on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
No link between missing B.C. women; RCMP dispel ‘rumours’ over white van abductions

Social media posts repeated unsubstantiated claim a white van was involved in series of abductions

Seaton Secondary's 27th Street Theatre Company presents Seeds of Hope: A Story of Ukrainian Internment in Canada, streaming Feb. 12-15 through ticketseller.ca. (27th Street Theatre photo)
Spotlight put on dark internment camp history at Vernon school

Drama class presents Seeds of Hope, tales from Vernon’s own Ukrainian and European camps

(File photo)
Man in hospital after Taser arrest in Kamloops, sparking police watchdog probe

After being handcuffed, the man went into medical distress and is in serious condition

New study out of Norway suggests COVID-19 personality types can be used to reduce transmission. (Black Press Media file photo)
New study suggests there are 16 COVID-19 personality types — which one are you?

Pandemic response must be tailored to people’s different beliefs

Construction of Brock Commons student residence at UBC using mass timber technology, 2016. One of the new micro-credential courses offered at BCIT is an introduction to mass timber. (FPInnovations photo)
‘Micro-credentials’ offer rapid post-secondary training in B.C.

Mass timber, ‘data literacy’ among 24 courses for in-demand skills

FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, a vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a hospital in Sofia, Bulgarian. South Africa on Sunday Feb. 7, 2021, has suspended plans to inoculate its front-line health care workers with the AstraZeneca vaccine after a small clinical trial suggested that it isn’t effective in preventing mild to moderate illness from the variant dominant in the country. (AP Photo/Valentina Petrova, FILE)
Top doctor ‘dreading’ possibility that COVID variants will take off in B.C.

If more transmissible variants become widespread, restrictions will need to cut down contacts

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Mia Holmes is 12, and left home early Feb. 8. Photo Facebook
Police searching for young runaways from Keremeos

Mia Holmes is 12, and believed to be travelling with a 17-year-old boy

Most Read