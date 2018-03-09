Okanagan RCMP working to quell concerns of school violence

Two Central Okanagan schools are the subject rumours of potential violence

Rumours of violence at local schools are spreading fast and RCMP and school officials are working hard to quell concerns.

Kelowna RCMP Detachment and SED Telecom’s 911 Dispatch were inundated with calls Thursday night from concerned parents who were reading social media reports about Kelowna Secondary School student allegedly making threats of violence.

“I would like to make the public and parents aware that the Kelowna RCMP did in fact receive information this afternoon in regards to some threats and fully investigated this matter and revealed that the alleged threats were not valid and school principal and faculty were also made aware and advised,” said Staff Sgt Brad Swercera, in a press release issued late Thursday.

“The RCMP takes such information serious and readily acted to fully investigate this matter, the RCMP would also like to caution the students and parents as to the risk of using social media to spread inaccurate information.”

This happens on the same day that a number of students at a West Kelowna secondary school are planning to miss classes due to alarming comments made by one of their peers.

Central Okanagan public schools superintendent Kevin Kaardal said “a troubled young person made some unfortunate choices and comments” at Mt. Boucherie Secondary School, Feb. 22. The threats toward a staff member and students were focused on today.

When school officials heard what happened, however, they acted swiftly.

“It was taken incredibly seriously,” said Kaardal. “It was followed up by RCMP and by our own threat assessment team. We worked with the student and their family and assessed the threat — it was found to be absolutely not credible.”

Once that had been established, Kaardal said the principal then tried to reassure the school community that there was no threat. Rumours, however, persisted.

Most Read