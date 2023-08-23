Okanagan Regional Library forgiving late, damaged returns

The Okanagan Regional Library (ORL) is forgiving all library material that is overdue or damaged, due to the wildfires in and around the Okanagan area.
“The last thing we want is for anyone to be concerned about library holds, returns, and lost or damaged items,” a release stated. “The well-being of our patrons and staff remains our top priority.”
The ORL, which has branches in 30 communities across the Okanagan, is operating under regular hours for the majority of branches. However, some, like the South and North Shuswap branches, are closed until further notice, while the Lake Country branch is open from 1-5 p.m, as branches also have to deal with staff shortages.
More information can be found at orl.bc.ca.
