Okanagan Regional Library introduces ASL story-time

Okanagan Regional Library received a $7,400 grant from the Central Okanagan Foundation for a Sign With Me Story Time.

The American Sign Language story-time is a 90-minute library program for preschool to early elementary children and their families. It is a bilingual program that enables both the deaf and the hearing community members to participate in a story time to learn early literacy skills in English and American Sign Language. All the content is presented simultaneously in ASL and English with a Librarian and a Deaf Storyteller. This program is offered in the Rutland and Westbank branches of the ORL.

During this story-time, a variety of tools are used to keep kids engaged and learning including, stories, songs, rhymes, puppets, and other props.

This program enhances community well-being by increasing the understanding of the deaf community, provides opportunities for families to meet and socialize with each other, and helps the library become more inclusive to the deaf community and better able to meet their needs.

ASL Story Time series provides families with a library program that provides equal opportunity for speech, language, education, and communication. Deaf children, they will be included in a story-time that increases their literacy skills and knowledge of the resources available. For hearing children they will get to experience a new language, ASL.

Program Details:

Rutland Library

The third Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m.

Starting Sept. 15

___

Westbank Library

The fourth Saturday of each month at 10:30 a.m.

Starting Sept. 22

