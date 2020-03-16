The Okanagan Regional Library Administration Centre is located at 1430 K. L. O. Road in Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)

Okanagan Regional Library makes changes to operations amid COVID-19 concerns

The Library will be cancelling all programs indefinitely

The Okanagan Regional Library is making changes to its operations in light of growing coronavirus concerns.

“Our primary concern is the health and safety of our customers and our staff and those vulnerable in our community,” reads a statement issued by the Okanagan Regional Library.

“While the current risk assessment is still low for the BC interior and our communities, we know that it could increase at any time. We have previously cancelled all large programs for 250 or more people to ‘help flatten the curve’ through social distancing as directed by our provincial health officer.”

On Monday, Mar. 16, the library’s leadership team made the decision to cancel all other programs for an indefinite period of time. Much of the planned programming over the next few weeks was special children’s programming occurring over the spring break period.

Many programs involve the use and sharing of small technology pieces as well as crafts and special speakers and events.

These sorts of activities and spaces do not allow us to safely manage the social distancing risk, especially with children, and so during these unusual times, like many organizations across Canada, we have made the difficult choice to cancel these for the safety of our communities.

READ MORE: COVID-19: No international flights at Kelowna International Airport

For now, all branches will be open top public as usual but could be subject to change with little notice depending upon staffing or public health requirements. Should the library have to fully close, the Okanagan Regional Library will be closing all book returns and ask that members keep their material until the library reopens. The library also reminds the public to be vigilant with hand washing and to maintain safe distances.

To this effect, where possible, the library may be moving or removing seating and equipment in our branches to provide more space between people, and we will be encouraging people to use the self-checkout machines to minimize contact with staff and others.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus

