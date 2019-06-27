Scarecrow cops are meant to slow people down. (Interior News)

Okanagan Residents say RCMP scarecrow officers are working

The idea first originated in Coquitlam

There’s a scarecrow constable in town, and he’s making sure residents aren’t speeding.

A cardboard cutout of a police officer holding a radar gun is travelling around different areas of Lake Country to make drivers jump in their seat and hit the brakes.

“Did anyone else see the cardboard cutout of a police officer holding a radar gun this morning at Highway 97 and Robinson Road,” wrote Carrie Lee in a Facebook post on Wednesday, June 27. “[It] has since been removed but it was very bizarre.”

READ MORE: Lake Country staff looks to deny local business’ development

The cutout is nomadic, said Facebook users, citing they’ve seen the officer at multiple locations.

“They have had those for most of the school year, usually in a school zone and they move around to catch people off guard,” wrote Amanda Ulliac.

Most of the commenting-cohort agreed the cutout is working and have noticed surrounding drivers slowing down, assumably once they’ve noticed the scarecrow.

READ MORE: Lake Country is growing: but by how much?

“I’ve also seen it in school zones made me look twice,” said Priaz Denis while fellow Facebooker, Patti Hackman, wrote, “So good… the car in front of me slowed down to a snail’s pace, which is good!!”

One retrograde commenter called the practice “stupid” and wrote, “Just put the real cops there do your work! That’s your work, not a dummy we pay for real!”

Aaron Johnson even put forth a possible conspiracy theory: “They will let us get used to seeing it then put a real laser gun cop behind it.”

READ MORE: Crime increased in almost every statistical category in Lake Country, report states

The origins of cut-out police in Canada, as far as Cpl. Michael McLaughlin knows, took place in Coquitlam when his detachment spawned Const. Scarecrow in September 2018.

During the unveiling, McLaughlin said if the project saw success, other B.C. RCMP detachments would adopt the project.

This must have been the case, seeing as Lake Country has one as well as nearby Kelowna.

The only other disapproval from the commenters seemed to be one resident who supposedly tried to strike a conversation with the officer.

“Stopped to talk with him. Wasn’t very friendly so I moved on.”

READ MORE: B.C.-wide blitz over Victoria Day long weekend aims to catch speeding drivers

@davidvenn_
David.venn@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot legalization has been successful, but could be better: industry leaders
Next story
Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Just Posted

Bait bike deployments lead to arrests in Kelowna

Police warn, “just like bait cars, bait bikes could be anywhere in Kelowna”

Kelowna autobody shop ‘Gives a Puck’ about the United Way

Boyd Autobody and Glass donates $10,000 to charity hockey tourney

New acting Fire Chief for Regional District of Central Okanagan’s Wilson’s Landing

Ronaye Beck will take over the Chief’s duties on an interim basis starting July 1

Sidewalk construction to cause road closure in West Kelowna

Ross Road will be closed between Brentwood Road and Riffington Place beginning July 2

Public forum fails to ease Rutland residents’ frustration over McCurdy house

Rutland residents left with questions about Kelowna’s latest supportive housing project

Rookie rider railed by snow

SilverStar Mountain Resort is now open for the summer season, despite recent snowfall

Joy of dance brought instructor to Summerland

For Amanda Frankham, dance is a way of life. Frankham, a dance… Continue reading

Home is where the heart is for NHL player from the South Okanagan

Duncan Keith of the Chicago Black Hawks opens the second phase of his OSNS playground project

Fawn reunited with doe after man carries baby deer through B.C. liquor store

The man was found at an Invermere home along with the fawn

Okanagan lacrosse teams can soon play Princeton

Drop-in lacrosse game program deemed a success, organizer pushes for local league

South Okanagan man sentenced for flashing teen in public park

David Ernest Friesen, 66, was sentenced at the Penticton provincial courthouse

‘The system has fallen apart:’ Victoria woman’s son died a day after being accepted to treatment centre

Victoria man’s body went undiscovered in Victoria parking lot for five days after overdose

Ancient remains discovered at Kamloops construction site

The exact age of the remains is not yet known but dates back to pre-European settlement in the area

Variances approved for Summerland mushroom farm

Variances were required for buildings on Garnett Valley Road property

Most Read