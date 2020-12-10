Lake Country Municipal Hall (Photo courtesy District of Lake Country)

Okanagan residents urged to follow the rules

COVID-19 restrictions in place “inconvenient, but necessary”

Residents are being urged to do their part to protect each other.

Earlier this week Dr. Bonnie Henry said, “it’s especially important to follow the rules right now because progress is starting to be made.”

To further help bend the curve during this second wave, the District of Lake Country is urging residents to follow the rules.

“These measures and limitations might seem inconvenient, but they are necessary,” the district said. “Our actions and behaviors can be the difference between life and death for not only ourselves but for those around us.

“Citizens of Lake Country – let’s do our part by following the rules.”

The district is doing its part by not permitting public attendance at council meetings, including Tuesday’s Dec. 15 meeting.

IMMEDIATE PROGRAM PAUSE: please note that effective immediately the following District of Lake Country programs will be…

Posted by District of Lake Country on Thursday, December 3, 2020

But that isn’t restricting the public from having their say on a few upcoming development variances.

The most notable is a high-rise condo on Benchland Drive development.

The proposed project is looking to build up from four storeys to six, to accommodate 86 units, commercial space and a pool.

READ MORE: More height requested for Lake Country condo

Comments on the application can be made by calling 236-583-2002 on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. or by contacting the planning department by email prior to the council meeting at development@lakecountry.bc.ca.

“Community members are encouraged to continue to be involved and participate by watching the live stream of the meeting from the comfort of home,” the district said.

Residents can speak to council and express their views during public comment by calling 236-583-2002.

New applications that require public input will be deferred until further notice.

If you are unable to watch the meeting live, you can catch it the following day on the district’s YouTube channel.

The Jan. 5, 2021 council meeting is cancelled.

Municipal hall will be closed to the public Dec. 25 to Jan. 10.

All essential services in Lake Country will continue to be provided (water, wastewater, emergency response and road maintenance).

Most municipal services are available at www.lakecountry.bc.ca.

READ MORE: Oyama scientist first to snap photo of COVID-19 in Portugal

Coronavirus

