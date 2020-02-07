White-nose syndrome is soon expected to reach the Okanagan (Photo courtesy of Community Bat Programs of BC)

Okanagan residents urged to report unusual bat sights to help stop disease

White-nose syndrome has killed 6.7 million bats so far across North America

It’s one issue that you shouldn’t just bat an eye at.

The BC Community Bat Program is asking Okanagan residents to do their part to help prevent the spread of White-nose syndrome (WNS) in bats.

According to the program’s website, WNS is a fungal disease that carries an almost 100 per cent mortality rate in bats and has been spreading westward across North America since 2006. The disease is anticipated to reach B.C. and impact many of the province’s 16 bat species within the next ten years.

READ MORE: Peachland bats roosting and healthy

Okanagan program coordinator Paula Rodriguez de la Vega said residents can report sightings of unusual bat activity to help combat the spread of the disease.

“We are encouraging the public to report dead bats or any sightings of winter bat activity to the BC Community Bat Program toll-free phone number at 1-855-922-2287, website, or email,” said Vega.

“Carcasses will be submitted for testing for white-nose syndrome and would provide the earliest indication of the presence of the disease in BC. Reports of winter bat activity will help focus research, monitoring and protection efforts.”

If Okanagan residents come across a sleeping bat, Vega said they should leave the creature alone, snap a photo and report the encounter to officials in the bat program.

While reports help, Vega admits tracking bats who might have WNS is hard.

“Detection of WNS in BC is challenging because our bats hibernate in small groups across the province” said Vega.

WNS has already been confirmed in bats just 150 km south of the BC-US border.

Since 2006, the Center for Biological Diversity estimates that 6.7 million bats have died from the disease.

The program is being funded by multiple conservation organizations and aims to monitor and improve bat roosting sites across the province.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler

Just Posted

Okanagan and Similkameen regions have lost 90% of wetlands since 1800: board

Board said urban development and agriculture are reasons for wetland loss

When nature calls on the Okangan Rail Trail

Coldstream council puts forward design considerations to RDNO

Top basketball teams return to Kelowna Secondary for Western Canada tournament

The Owls will look to beat their 5th place finish at last year’s tournament starting Thursday night

‘Business as usual’: Kelowna Christian School back to normal after threat

Charges of uttering threats and public mischief are being considered against a male youth

Chilliwack man sentenced for head-on crash that killed pregnant Kelowna woman

Frank Tessman convicted under Motor Vehicle Act for accident that killed 31-year-old school teacher

Kids jump to help raise funds for Kelowna toddler

Kelowna’s Jump2It hosted a fundraiser for Elara Isagawa

Wild net 3 early goals, hang on to beat Canucks 4-2

Vancouver finishes road trip with 2-2-1 record

Schools in South Okanagan receive much-needed donations

Thanks to the generosity of South Okanagan residents, much needed kitchen items… Continue reading

Epic snowfall at Apex Mountain sets records

Apex has received more snow than any mountain in North America in last 48 hours.

VIDEO: Six arrested as RCMP enforce court order on Wet’suwet’en anti-pipeline camps

Move comes one day after talks between the Wet’suwet’en and the government ended without solution

Big snows: Another snowfall record broken in Revelstoke area

Three Valley Gap received record breaking snowfalls for January

Quality of life; priceless for South Okanagan couple

An elder couple from Oliver are enjoying their lives again after stem cell therapy

EDITORIAL: Black History Month stamp a reminder that there’s more to the story

A Canada Post stamp for Black History Month represents inadequate understanding of Canada’s past

Safety concerns prompt Salmon Arm residents to remove homeless camp

Four truck loads of spoiled food, clothes, other items taken to dump or metal recycling centre

Most Read