Okanagan residents win in BC Children’s Hospital Lottery

Two Okanagan residents have won in this year’s BC Children’s Hospital Dream Lottery.

A. Delaney of Summerland, who purchased ticket 1800163, was the winner of the grand prize in the annual draw.

There are a choice of eight prizes, including a choice of seven residences in B.C. communities or $2.2 million in cash.

The 50/50Plus winner is also from the Okanagan Valley. C. Heinbecker, with ticket 2668235, won the prize of $832,882.50.

There were also two prizes of vehicles or cash and five prizes of travel or cash in the lottery.

Chances of winning the grand prize were one in 295,000 in this lottery, while chances of winning the 50/50 prize were one in 482,000.

Proceeds from the lottery, which is held annually, go to support research initiatives at the B.C. Children’s hospital.

According to information from the hospital, more than 85,000 children each year receive care from the hospital.

