Incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster trails NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu by 282 votes as counting of mail-in and absentee ballots for the Vernon-Monashee riding is expected to resume Sunday, Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)

Incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster trails NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu by 282 votes as counting of mail-in and absentee ballots for the Vernon-Monashee riding is expected to resume Sunday, Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)

Okanagan riding vote count could conclude Sunday

Harwinder Sandhu (NDP) holds 282 vote lead in Vernon-Monashee over incumbent Eric Foster (Liberal)

Will Harwinder Sandhu hold on and pull off an epic political upset in the Vernon-Monashee riding?

Or will three-term Liberal incumbent Eric Foster come from behind and snag a fourth term in Victoria?

Those questions could be answered by Elections B.C. today, Sunday, Nov. 8, as the mail-in and absentee votes continue to be counted.

Heading into Sunday, Sandhu, a Vernon nurse running for the NDP, enjoyed a 282 vote lead on Foster, and the final count could wrap up Sunday, though Elections BC has said it could stretch into next week.

It’s been the one of the closest MLA races in the province from the Oct. 24 election call.

If two candidates remain within 100 votes of a tie at the end of the final count, a recount will be automatically triggered.

The riding had received 8,606 mail-in and absentee ballots prior to Friday. In all, Vernon-Monashee has more than 26,000 votes counted as of Saturday evening. Sandhu’s 9,568 votes give her 36.2 per cent of the vote share, with Foster holding 35.1 per cent (9,286 votes).

Sandhu trailed Foster by 180 votes at the end of election night.

A win for Sandhu would constitute a major shake-up in the riding. Vernon-Monashee hasn’t elected an NDP candidate since the 1980s, while Foster has been the local MLA since 2009. In 2017 he won with 48 per cent of the vote over the NDP’s 29 per cent.

Keli Westgate of the Green Party remains in third place with 4,239 votes while Conservative candidate Kyle Delfing is fourth with 3,369 votes.

The NDP will hold a majority government with 57 seats province-wide. The BC Liberals currently hold 27 seats while the Greens hold three.

READ MORE: ‘Every vote counts’ in tight Vernon-Monashee race: NDP Harwinder Sandhu


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Election 2020

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Harris pays tribute to Black women in 1st speech as VP-elect
Next story
COVID-19 latest bump in Canada’s long road to Second World War remembrance

Just Posted

École Kelowna Secondary School. (Contributed)
More COVID-19 exposures at Kelowna schools

School district announces one new case at Dr. Knox Middle, ‘additional’ cases at Kelowna Secondary

Fork Plant-Based Market is located at 2437 Main Street in Westbank. (Gratify/Facebook photo)
Vegan market opens in West Kelowna

Fork Plant-Based Market began operations last week

Tara Bowie was an award-winning journalist, and former Black Press editor. Photo Facebook
Former Black Press journalist killed in crash

Tara Bowie was the recipient of many industry awards

In this image released by NASA, Comet Neowise, left, is seen in the eastern horizon above Earth in this image taken from the International Space Station on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (NASA via AP)
QUIZ: How much do you know about space?

The International Space Station has been in space for more than 20 years

(Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
New Kelowna refill store offers alternatives to single-use plastics

Fill: Kelowna’s Refill Store offers shampoo, soap, detergent refills

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

FILE – An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. (The Canadian Press)
Feds pledge customer refunds before ‘we spend one penny’ on aid package for airlines

Passenger levels remain down by nearly 90%

Incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster (left) trails NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu by 282 votes as counting of mail-in and absentee ballots for the Vernon-Monashee riding is expected to resume Sunday, Nov. 8. (Morning Star - file photo)
Okanagan riding vote count could conclude Sunday

Harwinder Sandhu (NDP) holds 282 vote lead in Vernon-Monashee over incumbent Eric Foster (Liberal)

Howie Meeker, right, and wife Leah. (File photo)
Canadian hockey and broadcasting legend Howie Meeker dies at age 97

Longtime B.C. resident starred with Toronto Maple Leafs, HNIC

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek, who lives in Los Angeles, announced his cancer diagnosis in March 2019, in a July 20, 2020 story. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek dead at 80 after long battle with cancer

Trebek had been fighting pancreatic cancer

Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau, left, and local candidate Jeremy Valeriote, second left, listen to Jules Anderson, who said he was living in a homeless shelter, after a campaign stop in Squamish, B.C., on Tuesday, September 29, 2020. A judicial recount is coming for a race in the British Columbia election after mail-in ballots put the Liberals ahead by only 41 votes, in an upset to the Greens. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Judicial recount coming in B.C. seat where Liberals upset Greens by 41 votes

Seat would have been the Greens’ first off Vancouver Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Saturday, November 7, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
COVID-19 continues to surge in parts of Canada, new daily high reported in Ontario

Multiple spikes raised the national tally of confirmed cases to 259,136

Most Read