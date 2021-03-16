Okanagan rodeo hopes for August return

The century-old Falkland Stampede was cancelled twice in 2020 due to COVID; organizers have secured Aug. 27-29 for the 2021 event

Normally held on the May long weekend, the Falkland Stampede hopes to be able to return to the community rodeo grounds on the weekend of Aug. 27-29. (File photo)

A North Okanagan May long weekend fixture hopes to return to the bucking chutes and timing gates in 2021.

But not until late summer.

The Falkland Stampede has announced on its Facebook page it hopes to run in 2021 on the weekend of Aug. 27-29, and that includes the annual parade.

The 101-year-old-event was cancelled twice in 2020 – on its original May long weekend dates and again in August – due to COVID-19. The pandemic is also why organizers have pushed back the rodeo until the end of summer this year.

“The Falkland Community Association has continued to work behind the scenes throughout this pandemic,” wrote the Stampede. “In the best interest of all participants and patrons, the committee has secured the following dates of August 27-29, 2021.

“Ultimately, it will be dependent upon the current provincial health orders at the time. We will continue to provide updates as they become available. Thank you for your unwavering support.”

