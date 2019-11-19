Okanagan school districts receive thousands for trades programs

The money is part of $1.37 million given to fifty-one school districts for trades programs

Local school districts throughout the Okanagan have received thousands of dollars from the provincial government to help young people learn important trade skills.

The Central Okanagan School District received $40,000, the North Okanagan-Shuswap School District received $30,000 while the Okanagan Similkameen and the Okanagan Skaha school districts received $20,000 each.

The money is part of $1.37 million given to 51 school districts and independent schools across the province for trades programs for the 2019-20 school year.

It is also part of a larger pool of money ($12.4 million) earmarked for seven new programs to helps thousands of youth, women and under-represented groups to get the training and support they need for apprenticeships and employment in the skilled trades.

Okanagan College also received $1.5 million for its Women in Trades Training Program.

“Our government is committed to moving the dial for women, young people and under-represented groups who want to reap the economic benefits of a good paying, family-supporting career in the trades,” wrote Melanie Mark, minister of advanced education, skills and training.

“We value the tradespeople who work hard every day to keep our lights on, our homes warm and our cars running. These new programs will open pathways to opportunity for young people who wish to pursue their dream careers in the trades, while also ensuring employers have access to an industry-ready labour force to continue building the best B.C.”

According to the 2018 Labour Market Outlook, it projected nearly 71,000 trades job would open in the province over the next 10 years and skilled workers, including millwrights, heavy-duty mechanics and carpenters would be in high demand.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pot shop opens near Princeton on band land
Next story
Okanagan school districts receive thousands for trades programs

Just Posted

Book drive kicks off at Okanagan College

Donated books will help provide education material for children in Uganda

West Kelowna RCMP commander recognized with Order of Merit

Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon’s career spans an impressive 28 years with the RCMP

BC SPCA Kelowna holiday bake sale kicks off Nov. 7

Event will help to raise money for stray and neglected animals

Former Kelowna-based B.C. Dragoons leader pleads guilty to possession of child porn

Sean David Parker pleaded guilty to possession of child porn on Monday

Rutland Residents Association intends to file a complaint with provincial ombudsmen over low-barrier housing

Complaint claims low-barrier housing has had a negative impact on their neighbourhood.

Beauty boutique committed to cleaner, greener industry

The Green Vanity accepts empty product containers for recycling

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

WATCH: Coldstream garage fire as hot as 275 C: deputy fire Chief

Shop fire potential for ‘one heck of a fireworks show,’ O’Hara says

North Okanagan women head up college board

Gloria Morgan named chair and Juliette Cunningham vice-chair Tuesday

Artist waves women’s flag in Okanagan

SheShe declares femininity with all-encompassing exhibit

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Man accused in fatal Salmon Arm church shooting also charged with arson

Parmenter family home badly damaged by fire a month before killing

Most Read