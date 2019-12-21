Okanagan Science Centre bring gifts of science for low-income families

Along with the Salvation Army, the centre will gift 62 one-year memberships to families in Vernon

Families in Vernon will be receiving the gift of science this holiday season.

The Okanagan Science Centre (OSC), the Salvation Army and community generosity have come together to bring 62 one-year memberships to the OSC to low-income families. The memberships will be given during the Salvation Army’s Christmas Hamper donations to families who might have otherwise been able to visit the centre.

“Making science available to everyone is key to our mission,” said OSC executive director Jim Swingle.

“I want to thank everyone who donated to provide memberships to low-income families. The face that 62 families in Vernon who would not have been able to afford memberships can visit the science centre whenever they want over the coming year is a fantastic contribution to (our) mission.”

Thirty-one donations were initially donated by the community and then the OSC matched that donation to make 62 memberships.

For more information, visit okscience.ca.

