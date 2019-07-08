Okanagan Science Centre founder Bill Sim, left, shares a laugh with centre program development and delivery director Kevin Aschenmeier. Simm died July 4 at age 94. (Okanagan Science Centre - photo)

Okanagan Science Centre founder fondly remembered

Bill Sim of Vernon died July 4 at age 94

Bill Sim dreamed of science education for all kids. Science accessible to everyone.

Sim, founder of Vernon’s Okanagan Science Centre, died July 4 at age 94.

“Bill Sim had a vision. His vision was other-oriented, to create a better world,” said Jim Swingle, current executive director at the science centre, on the organization’s website. “And he put in the hard work to make his vision a reality. I can’t think of a better definition of greatness.”

Founded 28 years ago by Sim, the science centre was a room in the basement of the old Tolko building on 30th Avenue and had no staff. All the work was completed by volunteers fueled with the love of science, like Sim. Bill and those other dedicated volunteers, including his wife Marg, worked hard and together they grew that vision.

Not long after, the science centre was finally able to hire its first staff member, Kevin Aschenmeier, who has delivered science programming to generations of Okanagan children, and continues to do so to this day. Still, wrote Swingle, Bill, Marg, and volunteers carried on with their work.

A few years later the science centre moved out of the basement and into a whole building of its own – its current building – the former schoolhouse in Polson Park.

Sim’s dream continued to grow.

“From a room in a borrowed basement staffed by volunteers, the Okanagan Science Centre has grown to host more than 25,000 visitors a year with planetarium shows, dinosaurs, and a range of exhibits designed and constructed ourselves, here at the science centre Bill built,” wrote Swingle.

READ MORE: Science centre stories sought

“On any given school day, we’ll have in excess of a hundred school children attending our programs. Each summer, hundreds more children attend our science camps. Tourists and visitors come from around the world to visit a science centre in a relatively small town in the North Okanagan.”

In a letter to the editor in The Morning Star in 2013, Sim and his family threw their support behind a proposed cultural centre, sharing similarities with their vision of the science centre.

“For us, as members of the original founding family, to have a vision like the Okanagan Science Centre realized to such a degree is a very humbling experience. And, we see more for the science centre, much more. We have seen the science centre grow from Science on Wheels, where Starlab, a portable planetarium visited schools all over the province, to a temporary home in the Tolko building then to the heritage building that it occupies today. Like other worthwhile organizations serving and enriching a growing community, the centre also needs room to grow.”

There is no word yet on any date for a service for Sim.


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action
Next story
One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

Just Posted

One big problem for downtown Kelowna co-operative grocery store

One Big Table may be forced to shut its doors after slow sales

West Kelowna fire ‘considered suspicious’ after one unit engulfed in flames

Fire chief said working smoke alarms could make the difference between life and death

Dozens remember life of slain teen at candlelight vigil in downtown Kelowna

The vigil for 16-year-old Elijah-lain Beauregard was held at the Sails downtown

Risk of thunderstorms for much of the Okanagan-Shuswap-Similkameen region

Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with a risk of thunderstorms for the region

Kelowna-raised band CIVILIANA comes home to raucous crowd

The band of Kelownians got its start in Vancouver in 2015

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

EDITORIAL: An effigy incites anger

Piñata depicting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not address specific concerns

Okanagan man injured in Portugal fall

Matthew Araujo seriously injured in fall on Canada Day travelling in Europe

Second $100M settlement reached in RCMP sexual harassment class action

They who reached a similar deal with its female Mounties three years ago

Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney

McCartney first recorded “Blackbird” for The Beatles’ 1968 White Album

Fans in Canada and abroad mourn and reflect as Kawhi Leonard leaves the Raptors

The two-time NBA Finals MVP has reportedly signed with the LA Clippers

VIDEO: Outage problems at Rogers Wireless causing voice service issues

Rogers said that its network teams were working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Most Read