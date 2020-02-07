Okanagan shoppers contribute to record-setting Loblaws food drive

Vernon’s Real Canadian Wholesale Club and Real Canadian Superstore took part in parent company Loblaws’ Holiday Food Drive from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24, 2019. (Morning Star - file photo)

Loblaws is celebrating a record-setting provincial food drive fundraiser, thanks in part to shoppers in the Okanagan.

Real Canadian SuperStore, Real Canadian Wholesale Club and all other Loblaws-affiliated grocery stores raked in $210,604 and more than 116,500 pounds of non-perishable foods during the 2019 Holiday Food Drive.

It’s the second year in a row the fundraiser has broken the $2 million mark in nationwide cash donations.

Lieut. Stefan Reid of the Salvation Army Vernon Food Bank said the support comes at a critical time of the year.

“This effort will help ensure well-stocked shelves for us all year long, and that’s a huge thing for our organization and for those individuals and families who rely on our support,” Ried said.

The food drive ran from Nov. 29 to Dec. 24 at all Loblaws locations throughout the province, and donations were collected for more than 48 local food banks.

Vernon’s two affiliated stores brought in more than $5,200 in support of the Vernon Food Bank and the families who rely on its services.

“Real Canadian SuperStore has a long history of colleague-led initiatives supporting those in need here in British Columbia,” said Brandon Varley, assistant store manager in Vernon.

“The food drive is a great example of this community support, and we want to thank our customers and colleagues for making the 2019 Holiday Food Drive so successful.”

The 2019 fundraiser marks 10 years since Loblaws’ first national food drive was first held. Since that time, stores across Canada have raised $24.8 million for local food banks with more than $2.2 million of that total raised in B.C.

