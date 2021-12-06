Okanagan-Shuswap could see up to 10 cm of snow

Environment Canada is calling for between 5 and 10 cm of snow for Monday

Residents living up and down the Okanagan Valley and into the Shuswap woke up to snow on Monday morning.

In Princeton, where residents are still recovering from the November flood event, more than 10 cm of snow is expected. Temperatures are dipping down to -6C with a windchill of -11C. Wind will pick up this afternoon to 15 km/hr.

The Similkameen region could see flurries and wind chill around -8C for the rest of the week, with some reprieve Thursday of sun and cloud.

In the South Okanagan, snow caused havoc on the roads Monday morning. Penticton could see up to 10 cm of snow with a wind chill of -7 C for the day.

There is a 40 per cent chance of light snow this evening into Tuesday morning where flurries will continue. Rain showers are forecast for Wednesday as temperatures rise to 2 C.

Snow should end near noon for those in the Central Okanagan, with between 5 and 10 cm. Temperatures are forecast between -2 and -8 C, with light snow starting to fall again in the evening.

Tuesday could see 60 per cent of light snow or freezing rain with winds of 20 km/hr. Wind and rain will continue on Wednesday with temperatures about 2 C. For Thursday, sun and cloud are forecast before turning back to flurries for the weekend.

Environment Canada is forecasting between 2 and 4 cm of snow for Monday in the Shuswap, with temperatures around -2C.

There is a risk of freezing drizzle overnight which will turn to light snow on Tuesday, with a high of -3C.

Periods of snow are expected for Wednesday with temperatures climbing to above 0C.

DriveBC is asking motorists to slow down as winter conditions persist.

