Okanagan-Shuswap MPs pleased with Poilievre win

Pats on the back from Okanagan-Shuswap MPs for newly-elected Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

He locked up the leadership in a landslide Saturday night, becoming the first party leader since former Prime Minister Stephen Harper to win by a decisive margin on the first ballot.

“Pierre Poilievre is at the heart of a movement that has motivated Canadians to engage in federal politics, as was demonstrated by the record number of memberships registered by Canadians concerned for their nation and motivated to contribute to solutions,” said North-Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold.

“I am encouraged to see this increase in political engagement, especially in the North Okanagan-Shuswap, and I thank all who volunteered in campaigns, signed up to be a member of the movement, and voted for the future of our party and nation.”

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray was Poilievre’s BC Campaign co-chair.

“Under Mr. Poilievre’s leadership, Conservatives will continue to hold the government to account on their inability to get our cost of living crisis and inflation under control, and provide a strong Conservative alternative to Canadians,” she said. “It’s clear Canadians are hurting and looking for hope and are ready for a government willing to tackle important issues like inflation, violent crime, and tax increases.”

Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola MP Dan Albas made note of Poilievre’s landslide win.

“He had to win in every part of the country,” said Albas. “He clearly understands that he needs to change that hurt into hope.”

Albas added that he believes Poilievre’s approach to important issues will resonate with voters beyond the Conservative party.

Poilievre received 68.15 per cent of the total points in the party’s leadership election, as well as more than 70 per cent of the popular vote. The 43-year-old represents the riding of Carleton in Ontario. He has been a Member of Parliament since 2004. The Conservative party currently has 119 of the 338 seats in the House of Commons.

