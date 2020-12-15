(Pxhere.com)

(Pxhere.com)

Okanagan, Shuswap organizations among emergency sexual assault service grant recipients

The Ending Violence Association of B.C. will distribute $10 million in funding over three years

Twenty-three organizations across the province will receive grants to support emergency sexual assault services, including a few from the Okanagan and the Shuswap area.

The Central Okanagan Elizabeth Fry Society (COEFS) in Kelowna, the Okanagan Nation Alliance based in Westbank and the Shuswap Area Family Emergency (SAFE) Society will be receiving some of the funding from the Ending Violence Association of BC (EVA BC).

EVA BC will be distributing $10 million over three years through its Emergency Sexual Assault Services (ESAS) grant program. The association said the ESAS grant program will fill in the gaps where funding was cut to sexual assault centres in the province back in 2001.

“For the past 18 years, EVA BC has been in dialogue with the province about both the status of sexual assault response in British Columbia and the significant need for funding for services for survivors. This funding program will provide a huge benefit to survivors of sexual assault in the 23 communities being funded,” EVA BC executive director Tracy Porteous said.

Other communities receiving the funding include the Lake Babine Nation in Burns Lake, Nuxalk Nation in Bella Coola, Yeqox Nilin Justice Society in Williams Lake, Alberni Community and Women’s Services Society in Port Alberni, the Kamloops Sexual Assault Counselling Centre Society, the Victoria Sexual Assault Centre Society, as well as organizations in Surrey and Vancouver among others.

The goal of the funding program is to help organizations deliver community-based, emergency sexual assault response services that are trauma-informed and culturally appropriate from now until March 23, 2023.

Chastity Davis-Alphonse is EVA BC’s Indigenous ESAS co-lead. She said the grant funding is a much-needed opportunity for Indigenous communities in BC to develop and deliver essential services to sexual assault survivors.

“It is a significant step forward in supporting Indigenous communities to develop their own community-based programming that is specific to the needs of their community members,” she said.

READ: Holiday awareness: MADD constructs car crash display downtown Kelowna

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sailor missing, possibly fell overboard from Navy vessel returning to B.C., military says
Next story
Kelowna Regional Transit to receive $7.3M in provincial, federal grant

Just Posted

Social activity in homes and accommodation at Big White Ski Resort has resulted in the transmission of COVID-19. (Big White Ski Resort photo) There have been 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at Big White Ski Resort. (Big White Ski Resort photo)
BREAKING: 60 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Big White Ski Resort cluster

Interior Health (IH) attributes most of the cases to shared housing, social gatherings

(Big White Ski Resort)
Big White Ski Resort braces for more COVID-19 cases, calls for RCMP enforcement

120 people tested so far for COVID-19, cases attributed to private residences, gatherings

Matthew Cholette. (Facebook photo)
Black Mountain homicide victim identified as 27-year-old Kelowna man

The RCMP has identified Matthew Cholette as the victim of a homicide on Sunday night

Rebecca Steinhubl, You Are Collection (left) and Councillor Loyal Wooldridge (right), present Rhonda Zakala, YMCA with a $4,700 gift in support of the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign. (submitted)
Kelowna campaign helps support YMCA Okanagan, despite COVID-19

City Councillor’s Made in YLW campaign benefits small business & charity

COSAR search manager Duane Tresnich (Central Okanagan Search and Rescue)
COSAR, Ellison Fire, UBCO team up for food and toy drive

The drive is a no-contact event and residents are encouraged to drop off items at the box provided

Hand of man giving car keys to designated driver
Designated driver service pivots during COVID-19

Gals Designated Drivers started delivering groceries to homes when the pandemic started

Koyo Yoshida, 18 (left), Erick Montiel, 18, and staff person Chelsea Shepherd roast marshmallows and eat s'mores next to the fire pit in the courtyard of Cedar Hall, a new student apartment complex at EvCC. (Dan Bates / The Herald)
Vernon sparks idea of fire pits in Polson Park

With COVID-19 restrictions keeping people cooped up, propane fire use proposed

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Dr. Bonnie Henry at news conference on arrival of COVID-19 vaccine, Dec. 9, 2020. (B.C. government)
Horgan warns B.C. holiday partiers, protesters to sit tight, mask up

COVID-19 fines will be levied, and collection will follow

Jennifer Charlesworth, British Columbia’s representative for children and youth, is seen in Victoria on December 10, 2018. In its latest report, Charlesworth’s office is once again calling on the province to improve its support system for youth transitioning out of government care after they turn 19 years old. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
B.C. must improve supports for youth ‘aging out’ of government care: watchdog report

About 850 young people transition out of care every year in B.C.

Second World War veteran David Thiessen of Abbotsford is one of 25 people at Tabor Home who have died of COVID-19 since an outbreak began there in early November.
War veteran in Abbotsford dies of COVID three weeks after 100th birthday

David Thiessen among 25 COVID-related deaths at Tabor Home

B.C. Supreme Court chambers at the Penticton Law Courts on Main Street. (Western News file photo)
Man pleads guilty in Penticton court to multi-province crime spree

Crown recommended a 25-month sentence for all the charges for Parker James Ardiel, of Oliver

A rider rides a ‘fat bike’ in the snow. A proposal to make trails accessible to fat bikes by grooming South Canoe trails when snow gets to about four inches receives nod from Salmon Arm council on Dec. 14, 2020. (Contributed)
‘Fat bikes’ to hit groomed Shuswap trails

Snow in 2019 prompts bike group to explore need for grooming, city OKs one-year pilot project

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Most Read