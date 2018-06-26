Okanagan/Shuswap power outage continues

Hydro crews continue to work to restore power to many following Monday’s storm

A Silver Creek home just misses being struck by a falling tree during Monday morning’s storm in the Shuswap and throughout BC’s Southern Interior. (Photo contributed)

Some Okanagan residents remained in the dark overnight.

BC Hydro crews are still working to restore power outages following Monday morning’s storm.

“All available resources are actively working to restore power for our remaining customers impacted from yesterdays extensive damage caused by fallen trees and branches in the communities of Salmon Arm, Vernon, Revelstoke and West Kelowna,” the power utility company states. “Crews and contractors will continue to work to restore remaining affected customers throughout the day and individual restoration times will be provided as available. Please continue to check for the latest updates. Thank you for your patience.”

The following is a list of current outages:

Lake Country crews are enroute to the 17600 block CORAL BEACH RD for a wire down

Spallumcheen West of STEPNEY RD, North of STEPNEY XRD, East of HWY 97A

Spallumcheen crews are enroute to the 4300 block of SALMON RIVER RD for a wire down

Lumby crews are enroute to North of DEULING RD for wires down

Lumby crews are on site South-West of WHITEVALE RD, East of FRASER RD, North of KERBY RD for a pole down

Lumby 200 block PROCTER RD, 100 block PROCTOR RD

Lumby HURT RD

Vernon 1300 block HWY 6 a tree is down across the wires

Vernon/Westbank crews are on-site at the North-South-East-West of WESTSIDE RD for a wire down

West Kelowna crews are on-site and power is estimated to be restored soon in the 1800 block OLD BOUCHERIE RD

West Kelowna North-West of COLLENS HILL RD, East of BRITT RD, South of LAKEVIEW RD a tree is down across wires

West Kelowna North of KERRY LN, East of BOUCHERIE RD, South of CRESTVIEW RD, West of CASA PALMERO RD

Westbank 1600 – 1700 block N WESTSIDE RD

Revelstoke crews are on-site and power is expected to be restored around 3 p.m. South of AIRPORT WAY, East of HWY 23 , North-West of HWY 31

Revelstoke power is expected to be restored by noon West of TRANS CAN HWY, South of WEIRD WOODS FTG RD, East of POLE YARD RD

Salmon Arm South of LUSK LAKE RD, East of BAIRD LAKE FOREST SERVICE RD

Salmon Arm West of BOBBIE BURNS RD

Salmon Arm North of ENDERBY MABEL LAKE RD a wire is down

Salmon Arm crews are on-site and power is expected to be restored today after lightning struck West of HIGHLANDS DR, North-East of NOTCH HILL RD, South of HILLTOP RD

Salmon Arm 3100 block ANGIE LANE, 3100 block TAPPEN STATION RD

Salmon Arm 700 block ABBINGTON LN

Salmon Arm RAND RD

Salmon Arm 2500 block ENDERBY MABEL LAKE RD

Salmon Arm 2300 block MABEL LAKE RD

Salmon Arm 2000 block MABEL LAKE RD

Salmon Arm 2500 block MABEL LAKE RD

Salmon Arm 300 block NW 50 ST

Salmon Arm power is expected to be restored today in the 1900 block WELL BANKS RD

