Okanagan-Shuswap real estate boards merging to form 13th largest association in Canada

Two real estate boards in the Okanagan-Shuswap region will soon become one and together represent 1,600 Realtors from Revelstoke to the U.S. border.

Currently known as the Okanagan Mainline Real Estate Board (OMREB), and the South Okanagan Real Estate Board (SOREB), come Jan. 1 they will be known as the Association of Interior Realtors.

Following the amalgamation in the new year, the Association of Interior Realtors will become the 13th largest Realtor association in Canada.

The new assocation will represent Realtors from Revelstoke to the U.S. border, east to Rock Creek and west to Eastgate Manning Park. It will also encompass the communities of Chetwynd, Tumbler Ridge and Dawson Creek.

Under OMREB there are 88 real estate offices within the southern interior, from Peachland to Revelstoke.

SOREB encompasses 34 real estate offices in the southern interior and six officers in northern B.C.

According to both organizations, this amalgamation will allow them to combine resources, and work together to, “form a more perfect union” to ultimately serve and promote, “the value Realtors bring to the real estate transaction.”

OMREB’s current President Kim Heizmann will remain as President of the new organization, and SOREB’s President Lyndi Cruickshank will take the position of Vice-President.

According to the board, the new Association of Interior Realtors will provide leadership and support to its members in their pursuit of professional excellence within the interior region of British Columbia.

“The Board of Directors and the dedicated staff team will continue to improve the services available to the organization’s Realtor members and further promote the value of using a Realtor, both provincially and nationally,” the board stated in an email.

