(Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A heat streak to end August

Your weather forecast for Wednesday, August 28th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast according to Environment Canada:

We’re in for some hot weather to end August. Environment Canada says they expect temperatures to be around 30 degrees at least until Sunday – not hot enough for a heat warning, but hot enough to warrant generous use of sunscreen this week.

It’s expected there will likely be a reprieve before too long, with showers coming around Sunday night or early Monday. Until then, just remember that heat stroke is no joke.

After the rain, temperatures may still touch 30 degrees. Summer 2019 isn’t going down without a fight.

In Kelowna: Sunny with not much in the way of clouds throughout the day. The high is 30 C with 88 per cent humidity.

Tonight: A few clouds throughout the evening. Low 14 C.

In Vernon: Mainly sunny with a high of 30 C. Humidity at 75 per cent.

Tonight: A few clouds and a low of 14 C.

In Penticton: Sunny skies all day long. A high of 31 C with 61 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear with a low of 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny with a high of 28 C. Humidity at 91 per cent.

Tonight: Some clouds coming in for the evening, with a low of 15 C.

It should be a great weather for this year’s Interior Provincial Exhibition, which kicks off in Armstrong today and runs until Sunday.

It’ll also be good patio weather this week (as long as you find umbrella shade).

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

