Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A lot of sun and a little smoke

Your weather report for Thursday, August 15th, 2019.

Today’s weather forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

It’s looking like a beach day in the Okanagan.

Smoke from the Eagle Bluff wildfire is still around in the South Okanagan. BC Wildfire Service says the level of smoke can change swiftly based on certain weather conditions.

In Kelowna: Sunny throughout the day with a high of 29 C and 90 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clear to start with some clouds rolling in this evening. The low is 15 C.

In Vernon: Sunny with a high of 29 C. Humidity at 84 per cent.

Tonight: Clear skies becoming cloudy later this evening. Low 15 C.

In Penticton: Sunny with a high of 30 C with 70 per cent humidity. The special air quality statement is still in effect in the South Okanagan.

Tonight: Clear with a low of 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: Sunny skies throughout the day. Your high is 29 C with 94 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness throughout the night. Low 16 C.

Air quality update: The status of the Eagle Bluff wildfire remains the same at 2,632 hectares. Crews postponed a planned ignition yesterday due to rain making fuels too difficult to burn. An ignition may be conducted sometime today to contain the perimeter of the fire, BC Wildfire says.

There are currently 37 active fires in the province (seven started in the last seven days) according to the B.C. Wildfire Dashboard.

Read More: Province restricts areas near Eagle Bluff blaze

Your extraterrestrial weather report:

Ever wonder what the weather is like on Jupiter? NASA recently used the Hubble Telescope to capture some new, vibrant shots of the planet’s rotation, putting the images together in a time-lapse.

Suffice to say, today’s weather on Jupiter looks… a bit stormy.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
