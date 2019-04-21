Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny Easter Sunday

Occasional high clouds and temperatures around 20C are expected across the Okanagan-Shuswap region on Sunday, April 21. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

This Easter Sunday will live up to its name across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. Clear skies and warm temperatures are forecast region-wide.

In Salmon Arm, temperatures are expected to reach 19C with perfectly clear skies in the forecast.

The forecast for Vernon is calling for a mainly-sunny day with a few scattered clouds and temperatures reaching just under 20C.

In Kelowna, a daytime high of 20C is expected with increasing cloud cover rolling in in the afternoon before clearing late in the evening.

A brilliantly sunny day is forecast for Penticton with the temperature reaching 20C.

Sunday’s perfectly sunny weather will not carry over into Monday with cloudiness increasing throughout the day and leading to a chance of showers region-wide.

