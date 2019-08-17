(Pixabay)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: A sunny start with afternoon clouds

Your weather report for Saturday, August 17th, 2019.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

It’s a nice start to the weekend with sun throughout the morning, and some cloud cover during the afternoon heat.

In Kelowna: It’s a sunny start to the morning with clouds creeping in gradually throughout the day. Expect overcast skies in the afternoon. The high is 25 C and the humidity is at 81 per cent.

Tonight: The skies should clear up by around 10 p.m. A low of 13 C.

In Vernon: Increasing cloudiness late this morning. Your high is 25 C with 85 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clouds should start to dissipate by about 6 p.m., with clear skies in the evening. The low is 13 C.

In Penticton: Plenty of sunshine in the morning, with a mix of sun and cloud around noon and throughout the rest of the day. A high of 28 C with 81 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, becoming clear in the evening. Low 13 C.

In Salmon Arm: A sunny early morning with increasing cloudiness starting in the later morning hours. Mainly sunny throughout the day. A high of 24 C with 97 per cent humidity.

Tonight: Clearing skies late this evening. Low 12 C.

Wildfire update: The Eagle Bluff wildfire is no longer considered active. BC Wildfire Services reports that the blaze is now classified as Being Held after continued good work by fire crews to contain it. The fire now poses no threat to surrounding communities.

Read More: Former Penticton firefighter, web developer create B.C. wildfire app

There are 33 active fires throughout the province – two started in the last two days. Most of those fires appear to have been caused by lightning.

Speaking of lightning, ever wonder what it looks like when a bolt strikes a volcano? Footage of such an event was recently captured on a remote Russian island.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
Men with dementia treated much differently than women: Ontario care home study

Just Posted

Rockets prepare for biggest rookie camp in years

The 2019 rookie camp starts Aug. 19 with over 150 players

Injured hiker rescued in Peachland

The woman fell while hiking Pincushion Mountain on Friday

Journey Home co-chair reacts to executive director’s planned departure

Kyleen Myrah says a different skill set will be needed by Gaelene Askland’s replacement

Car of missing Victoria pair found in Vernon

RCMP encourage people to call with information, not just post on social media

Cross-country Jeep tour to drive home donations for food bank

The Jeep Okanagan club will also raise donations at its Rally Through the Valley event in September

Osoyoos woman who threatened mom and baby with butcher knife sentenced

Sharon Constance Forner pleaded guilty to one criminal charge and was sentenced

‘Easy Rider’ star Peter Fonda dies at 79

Actor and writer was nominated for an Oscar for co-writing the 1969 psychedelic road trip movie

Don’t you DARE body shame me – I’ve earned every inch of this thing!

Fed up and sick to death. That’s what I am. Fed up… Continue reading

Families receive support from ‘Living Flag’ fundraisers

A young man and a boy who both live with limited mobility were supported by the Canada Day events

Haida artist to perform at George Ryga Festival in Summerland

Interweavings features music from Terri-Lynn Williams-Davidson and Bill Henderson

Princeton hosts Western Canada’s only festival devoted exclusively to traditional music

From a Doukhobor choir to folk singers, singer songwriters, Celtic music and… Continue reading

Bob Lenarduzzi out as Vancouver Whitecaps president

MLS team is at the bottom of the Western Conference standings

Bag of white substance found near Summerland water park

Resident concerned crystal meth was left near children’s play area

B.C. daycare operator denies negligence in death of ‘Baby Mac’

Infant died in early 2017 after biting an electrical cord, according to a lawsuit filed by his mom

Most Read