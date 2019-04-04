Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Bask in a brief moment of sunshine

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Good news. The gloomy forecast from earlier in the week has taken a slightly sunnier shift.

Today’s forecast courtesy of Environment Canada:

In Penticton it’s going to be cloudy. There will be a few showers beginning early this morning and snow at 1,600 metres elevation. The high temperature will be 13 C.

In Kelowna it’s going to be mainly sunny with a high temperature of 14 C.

In Salmon Arm rainy conditions will be clearing this morning and the high temperature will be 14 C.

In Vernon it’s going to be mainly sunny a high of 14 C. Vernon also has a dust advisory in effect.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority, has issued a Dust Advisory for Vernon due to high concentrations of coarse particulates which are expected to persist until there is a change in current weather conditions.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions should postpone strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted. Staying indoors and in air-conditioned spaces helps to reduce particulate exposure. Exposure is particularly a concern for infants, the elderly and those who have diabetes, and lung or heart disease.

Tonight: The average temperature around the valley is 5 C, and more rain should arrive. .

Will the sun come out tomorrow? Sort of? Rain is returning just in time for the weekend.

On the roads and mountains:. There are no highway alerts in effect.

Fun with music:

It’s sunny weather so let’s celebrate with a sunny song. Have a better one?

