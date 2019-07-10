(Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

You aren’t likely to need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Vernon: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 23 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing near midnight. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this evening. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing late this evening. Low 14 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending late this evening then clearing. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this evening. Low 13 C.

Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan tomorrow.

