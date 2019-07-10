Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstoms and hail across the Okanagan this afternoon

You aren’t likely to need your sunglasses today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing overnight. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this evening. Wind south 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Low 14.

Vernon: Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 23 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers this evening. Clearing near midnight. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this evening. Low 14 C.

Penticton: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy with 60 per cent chance of showers early this evening and risk of thunderstorms. Clearing late this evening. Low 14 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this afternoon. High 24 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending late this evening then clearing. Risk of thunderstorms and hail this evening. Low 13 C.

Environment Canada is calling for sun across the Okanagan tomorrow.

Video of the day: Former circus performer goes “off grid” in Lumby

Remember to tag us on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton or #yoursalmonarm.

Related: Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny

To report a typo, email:

newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

