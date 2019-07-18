Environment Canada is expecting a rainy day in the Okanagan. (Keili Bartlett/News staff)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy, showers expected

Environment Canada is predicting a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow and a sunny weekend across the Okanagan

Grab those umbrellas as a precaution because Environment Canada reported that there is a chance of showers and thunderstorms today.

Today’s weather courtesy of Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, 40 per cent chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 20 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and a risk of a thunderstorm. Low 11 C.

Vernon: Mainly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers changing to 70 per cent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 19 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 70 per cent chance of showers changing to 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Low 11 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 12 C.

Salmon Arm: Showers with risk of thunderstorms. High 18 C.

Tonight: A few showers ending late this evening then mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of thunderstorms this evening and overnight. Low 11 C.

Some clouds are expected tomorrow but sun is in the forecast for the weekend across the Okanagan.

