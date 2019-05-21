Stock photo (Mike Thomas/Yukon News)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is calling for a similar day tomorrow.

You probably won’t need your sunglasses today. Environment Canada is calling for a cloudy day throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 20 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.

Vernon: Cloudy, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 20 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.

Pentiction: Cloudy; becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 21 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 9 C.

Salmon Arm: Cloudy. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this morning. High 22 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 8 C.

No highway alerts are in effect.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

