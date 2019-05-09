Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Finally feels like summer

Grab your beach gear because sunny, clear skies and warm temperatures are expected throughout the Okanagan.
Here’s today’s weather according to Environmental Canada:
Kelowna: Sunny with a high of 25 C. Tonight will be clear. Low of 6 C overnight.
Vernon: Sunny and a high of 25 C. Tonight will be clear with a low of 8 C.
Penticton: Sunny. High of 25 C. Tonight should be clear with a low of 10 C.
Salmon Arm: Sunny with a high of 24 C. Tonight is expected to be clear with a low of 7 C.
No highway alerts are in effect.
Environment Canada is calling for mainly sun this week and increasing temperatures going into the weekend.
Tag us in instagram posts of you enjoying the warm weather with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, or #yoursalmonarm.
View this post on Instagram
The 30th annual Vernon Yacht Club Boat show is on! The marina exhibition includes various types of boats, including pontoon, sail, speed, and recreational! The event is family friendly, with face painting, crafting wooden boats, a barbecue, and various water sports, beach, and camping equipment for sale. ⛵️🛥⚓️
To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.
Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.