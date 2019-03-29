Photo: Giuseppe Luciani

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: fun in the sun

Environement Canada lots of sun on Friday and Saturday

Environment Canada forecasts two days of clear sunshine before the springtime clouds and rain returns to the Okanagan come the weekend.

In Penticton: High of 15 C, mainly sunny, but light clouds forecasted throughout the day. Lows of 1 C at night.

In Kelowna: High of 16 C, low at night of 2 C. Spring has sprung.

In Vernon: Dust advisory or not, forecasted highs of 16 C Friday and 14 C Saturday are good start to weekend.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: Continued highs of 16 C. Enjoy the sun the weekend, because next weekend forecasts clouds and rain.

Fun fact of the day: Canada consumes more macaroni and cheese than any other nation in the world.

Word of the day: Knackered. Exhausted; very tired. He is really knackered after work.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: South Okanagan family receives ‘Elite’ photo of their grandmother

