Okanagan-Shuswap weather: goodbye sun, hello rain

Environement Canada forcasts clouds and rain for the weekend and beyond

A change in the weather is underway. File photo.

After a good stretch of almost a total week of sun, much of the Okanagan will be transitioning from sunny days to cloudy days this weekend.

Starting Saturday, Environment Canada forecasts plenty of clouds and good chances of rain throughout the weekend and beyond into next week.

In Penticton: Rain forecasted to start in the early morning, but still a projected high of 12 C. 40 per cent chance of showers continue with more clouds forecasted for later in the evening.

In Kelowna: A high of 12 C on Saturday doesn’t take away from the 40 per cent chance of showers. The clouds are set to increase going into the night, but the nights are getting increasingly warmer with lows of 3 C Saturday night leading into Sunday.

The air quality statement for a dust advisory issued Friday continues for Kelowna.

In Vernon: The sun is forecasted to be a little more stubborn throughout the day, but is scheduled to be replaced by clouds going into the night. A high of 12 C and a 30 per cent chance of rain.

* A dust advisory continues for Vernon, and the North Okanagan. Updates here. *

In Salmon Arm: A little cooler throughout Salmon Arm Saturday with a high of 11 C and a 30 per cent chance of showers continuing from overnight. The rain is forecasted to clear in the afternoon, but an increase of clouds overnight heading into Sunday.

