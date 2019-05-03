Ron and Wyker Ulansky, four, enjoy a sunny afternoon eating ice cream at Waterfront Park. - Credit: Carli Berry/Capital News

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

Environment Canada is forecasting a bright start to the weekend. Friday is expected to have clear skies and sun, with temperatures reaching up to 22 C in parts of the valley. The weekend has some clouds forecasted, but it looks like the Okanagan is starting to heat up with temperatures coming in around 22 C throughout next week.

In Penticton: Sunglasses and hats may be needed. Highs of 22 C with a slight chance of light clouds through the day.

In Kelowna: Low temperature to start the morning at 6 C, but with mainly sun forecasted through the day, the expected high will reach 19 C.

In Vernon: Highs of 19 C. Mix of sun in cloud through the weekend, with temperatures getting up to 22 C late next week.

In Salmon Arm: Larger mix of sun and clouds further north. Highs of 18 C Friday, and similar forecasts throughout the weekend.

View this post on Instagram

📷 @jlee02 // #kelownaviews

A post shared by Daily View Kelowna (@dailyviewkelowna) on

Fact of the day: The Sun accounts for 99.86% of the mass in the solar system.

Video of the day:

Story of the day: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Tag Capital News with pictures throughout the week on social media, or use #yourkelowna.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria
Next story
VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Just Posted

Kelowna birds of prey on display

Kelowna Museums Society puts on the exhibit until August

GoFundMe camapign to help family who lost home in fire

Family of five lost everything in Wednesday night blaze, including their pet dog

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: It’s heating up

Environment Canada forecasts clear skies and sun Friday

RCMP seek help to identify fraud suspect

Kelowna RCMP are hoping to identify a fraud suspect. A wallet was… Continue reading

Vancouver-based meal kit service coming to the Okanagan

Fresh Prep will be available to Vernon, West Kelowna, Kelowna and Penticton residents as of May 6

VIDEO: Star Wars family mourns Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew

Mayhew died at his home in Texas this week. He was 74.

Rich Coleman apologizes for comparing ALR rule changes to Nazi oppression

Rich Coleman was speaking on a bill that changes farmland regulations

Rings worth $20,000 stolen from B.C. jewelry store

Nanaimo Mounties hope public can help find suspect from last month’s theft

Canadian accent ranked 13th sexiest in the world

Kiwis top the list of sweet talkers

VIDEO: Hundreds of protesters drown out anti-SOGI speakers in Victoria

Police and fire crews respond to escalating tension during event

VIDEO: Want a dog? Head over to Kelowna’s Petsmart to adopt one your new best friend

Embrace a Discarded Animal Society brings 65 dogs for adoption event

Woman killed in Highway 1 motorcycle collision remembered by co-workers

Shuswap resident Linda Rollier, 53, known for her infectious optimism

Online fundraiser set up for family of late Canucks writer Jason Botchford

Botchford died last weekend from sudden heart failure. He was 48.

VIDEO: One man dead after fiery crash at Peace Arch border crossing

Police say two vehicles involved, and southbound Highway 99 has re-opened to traffic

Most Read