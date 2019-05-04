Credit: Pixabay

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: May the fourth be with you — with sun and clouds

Environment Canada forecasts cloudy skies with breaks of sun

May the fourth be with you.

Environment Canada is forecasting clouds throughout most of the Okanagan on Saturday. Breaks of sun throughout the day in the Okanagan with temperatures reaching as high as 22 C. Next week scheduled to bring in higher temperatures and an increase of sun (finally).

In Penticton: Brighter start to Saturday at 7 C. Less clouds mixing with the sun and a high of 22 C. Showers forecasted at 30 per cent heading into the evening. All next week showing sun and highs in the mid 20s.

In Kelowna: 9 C to start the morning, as the day picks up to highs of 20 C. Mainly cloudy with sunny breaks. Thirty per cent chance of showers later tonight, but none more expected Sunday and heading into next week.

In Vernon: Bigger chance of showers forecasted through the day, but still a high of 19 C. Rain and clouds scheduled to disappear as next week begins.

In Salmon Arm: Similar chances of showers as the rest of the North Okanagan. 30 per cent throughout the day with no forecasts of sunny breaks. High of 17 C. Sunny and clear skies forecasted to reappear next week.

Fact of the day: Mawsynram in the Maghalaya State of India is the wettest place in the world, receiving an average of 11,971 mm of rainfall every year.

