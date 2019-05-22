Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and cloud

Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. (Stock photo)

Environment Canada is calling for some sun everywhere throughout the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a low 10 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 24 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 10 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. High 25 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: Sunny, becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High 25 C.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. 30 per cent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Low 11 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow.

