Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, clearing this afternoon. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 11 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud; clearing late this afternoon. High 26 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 9 C.

