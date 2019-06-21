Environment Canada is calling for a mix of sun and cloud today. (Stock photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Check out today’s weather across the Okanagan according to Environment Canada

Expect a mix of sun and clouds today across the Okanagan.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud, clearing this afternoon. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 11 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud; clearing late this afternoon. High 26 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Clear. Low 11 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 C. UV index 9 or very high.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers this evening; clearing late this evening. Low 9 C.

Video of the day: Doors opened to the new pediatric oncology room at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

