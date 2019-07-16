Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Environment Canada is predicting a 30 per cent chance of showers and a risk of thunderstorms this afternoon across the Okanagan

Expect some sun and some clouds today.

Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 14 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud, 30 per cent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of thunderstorms. High 28 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of thunderstorms. Low 15 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 per cent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 26 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, 40 per cent chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 15 C.

There is a chance of showers across the Okanagan tomorrow.

