The weather is expected to be a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan-Shuswap region. (File Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

Expect a mix of sun and cloud across the Okanagan today. Today’s weather according to Environment Canada:

Kelowna: A mix of sun and cloud; risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 15 C.

Vernon: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 15 C.

Penticton: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 32 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 16 C.

Salmon Arm: A mix of sun and cloud. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 29 C.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14 C.

Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers tomorrow; calling for sun the rest of the week across the Okanagan.

Video of the day: Police test motorcycle skills in Kelowna

Remember to tag us on social media with #yourkelowna, #yourvernon, #yourpenticton, #yoursalmonarm.

Related: VIDEO: Weekday weather update for the Okanagan Valley

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook.

Previous story
Businesses along Enterprise Way affected by homeless population
Next story
UPDATE: The man has been rescued from Rail Trail off of Dilworth Drive

Just Posted

Boy attacked by dog at Gyro Beach

Kelowna RCMP search for woman believed to be owner of the dog

Discussion regarding Highway 97 and Glenmore Road intersection is open to the public

The workshop will be held on June 19

Visitor to Kelowna discovers used needles inside her parked car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

B.C. music teacher suspended after telling student to kill himself

Pekarsky was teaching Grade 9 band class at an independent school in Delta at the time of the incident

Vernon politicians target downtown safety issues

Four notices of motion were presented Tuesday to deal with ongoing concerns about safety in downtown Vernon

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Nine of 30 smuggling charges stayed against owner of inn on US-Canada border

January trial set on remaining 21 charges for Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Most Read