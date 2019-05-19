Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Most long-weekend rain has already fallen

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last two days of the the Victoria Day weekend.

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the end of the May long weekend. (Pixabay Photo)

Long-weekend campers who had to ride out the first two days of their trip beneath a blue tarp will be happy to see that the forecast is improving. Across the Okanagan-Shuswap region rain is giving way to warmer temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud.

Great to see some rain in #Okanagan but lets not forget over the long weekend; if you have a camp fire put it out with water and make sure it's cold. Never leave your fire unattended, and report signs of wildfire: 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on your cell https://t.co/yB6UtgLkSh — Penticton Fire Dept. (@pentictonfire) May 17, 2019

The temperature in the Shuswap is expected to reach a high of 20C. Cloud cover in the area is forecasted to clear this evening. Similar conditions are expected for the holiday Monday.

Read More: Shuswap woman grateful for innovative breast cancer treatment

Read More: Column: Becoming better prepared for floods and fires

In Vernon, the temperature will peak at 18C. The cloud cover present on Sunday is expected to increase throughout Monday before revealing a clear Monday night.

Cloud cover in Kelowna is also expected to increase on Monday before clearing overnight, giving way to a warm and sunny Tuesday. Kelowna’s daytime high is expected to reach 19C today.

Read More: Court decision prompts CSRD to throw flood mitigation back at province

Read More: Okanagan adventurer continues motorcycle trip around the world

In Penticton the thermometer will peak at 21C. The South Okanagan area is being told to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a mix of sun and cloud for Monday.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter