A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the end of the May long weekend. (Pixabay Photo)

Okanagan-Shuswap Weather: Most long-weekend rain has already fallen

A mix of sun and cloud is expected for the last two days of the the Victoria Day weekend.

Long-weekend campers who had to ride out the first two days of their trip beneath a blue tarp will be happy to see that the forecast is improving. Across the Okanagan-Shuswap region rain is giving way to warmer temperatures and a mix of sun and cloud.

The temperature in the Shuswap is expected to reach a high of 20C. Cloud cover in the area is forecasted to clear this evening. Similar conditions are expected for the holiday Monday.

In Vernon, the temperature will peak at 18C. The cloud cover present on Sunday is expected to increase throughout Monday before revealing a clear Monday night.

Cloud cover in Kelowna is also expected to increase on Monday before clearing overnight, giving way to a warm and sunny Tuesday. Kelowna’s daytime high is expected to reach 19C today.

In Penticton the thermometer will peak at 21C. The South Okanagan area is being told to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight and a mix of sun and cloud for Monday.

